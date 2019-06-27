W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Photo: Zenith Bank Donates Office Building to Nigeria Immigration Service

Posted by Photos Thursday, June 27th, 2019

PHOTO CAPTION

L-R: HRH, Oba Adebayo Akolade, Olora of Ora kingdom, Kwara State; Muhammad Babandede (MFR), Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service; Munir Yari, Deputy Comptroller General & PCO, Ikoyi passport office and Lanre Oladimeji, Group Head, Retail Banking, Zenith Bank Plc, at the commissioning of the office building donated by Zenith Bank to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ikoyi Office on Monday, June 24, 2019.

 

