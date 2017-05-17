Plateau NASS Member, Pwajok Defects to APC

Photo caption: Member of Nigeria House of Representatives from Plateau State, Edward Pwajok

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received another blow as one of its prominent members in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok Wednesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pwajok’s announcement which was made in the presence of his governor, Bar. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, was trailed with protest by members of the PDP.

PDP has suffered from defection challenge, as many of its National Assembly (NASS) members have in the recent past, chosen to pitch tent with the APC, obviously for political reason and specifically against 2019 general elections which is less than two years from now.

