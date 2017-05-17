W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Plateau NASS Member, Pwajok Defects to APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 17th, 2017

Photo caption: Member of Nigeria House of Representatives from Plateau State, Edward Pwajok

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received another blow as one of its prominent members in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok Wednesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pwajok’s announcement which was made in the presence of his governor, Bar. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, was trailed with protest by members of the PDP.

PDP has suffered from defection challenge, as many of its National Assembly (NASS) members have in the recent past, chosen to pitch tent with the APC, obviously for political reason and specifically against 2019 general elections which is less than two years from now.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39282

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/plateau-nass-member-defects-from-pdp-to-apc/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts