FG Confirms Procurement of N1.4b Vehicles For Niger Republic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s approved N1.4b to the Niger Republic for the purchase of vehicles.

While fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, Ahmed explained that it was not the first time that Nigeria would provide such intervention to her neighbours.

There had been reports which indicated that the President approved about 10 number Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles to Niger Republic but did not specify the purpose for such approval

The Minister said the President reserved the right to take certain decisions in the interest of Nigeria

She added that it was the President’s prerogative to take such decisions after careful assessment of the situation

“Let me just say that overtime, Nigeria has had to support its neighbors especially the immediate neighbors to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had assisted Niger Republic, Cameroon or Chad.

“The President makes an assessment as to what is required based on the request of their Presidents. Such requests are approved and interventions are provided.

“It is to enhance their capacity to protect their countries, as it relates to security and also to Nigeria.

She added that “ Nigerians have the rights to ask questions, but also the President has the responsibility to make an assessment of what is in the best interest of the country and I cannot question the decision myself.

“I have said that this is not the first time and that Nigeria as a country has provided an intervention to our neighbors. It is in the best interest of Nigeria to do so”