Police Probe Death Of 3 Siblings in Imo

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state Police Command is to carry out through investigation into the death of three brothers aged five, three, and two which occurred weekend at Onuimo Council Area of the state.

Mr Chris Ezike, the Commissioner of police in the state, gave the order in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Saturday.

The state Police Public Relations Office, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to him, the deceased, namely, Saviour, Salvation and Precious Nweke, who had earlier been declared missing, were found dead in a vehicle in the village on Friday.

The Command’s Spokesman said: “we received a report of three siblings who had gone missing; unfortunately the boys were found dead in a stationary vehicle in the village by a search party,” he said.

He added that it was likely that the children unwittingly locked themselves in the vehicle and died of suffocation when they couldn’t unlock the car.

An investigation into the “matter had been ordered by the commissioner of police.

The corpses of the children, he hinted, had been deposited at a hospital mortuary in the area by the police.

Please follow and like us: