Pregnant Women, Traditional Rulers, Others Hail Dickson Over Safe Motherhood Initiative

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One week after its inauguration, the sensitization committee for the campaign on the Safe Motherhood Initiative, on Thursday began a state-wide tour to 11 communities spread across Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa local government areas.

The committee made up of information officers from the Ministry of Information and Orientation were received by traditional rulers, the leadership of both local government councils, CDC members and women groups.

The paramount ruler of Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Chief F. C. O. Usikoromugha applauded the safe motherhood programme of the state government, describing it as a deliberate policy to save pregnant women and newborns from preventable deaths.

While playing host to the KOLGA sub-committee on the sensitization in his palace, the paramount ruler stated that the programme will greatly encourage pregnant women to patronise government health facilities to access quality health services

On his part, the Ibedaowei of Kolokuma clan, His Royal Majesty Agara Onya Mozi (Kala Okun III) wondered why Governor Seriake Dickson has so much passion for health related issues, even as a lawyer.

He said the governor has brought smiles to the faces of pregnant women with the safe motherhood initiative and thanked him for making Bayelsa a destination for medical tourism.

In Kaiama, headquarters of KOLGA, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr. Wisdom Fafi said the safe motherhood programme is a solid demonstration of the state government’s concern for the welfare and well-being of pregnant women and newlyborns in the state.

Represented by the Director of Administration and General Services, Mr Friday Egbegi, the chairman described the safe motherhood initiative as a well thought out programme that will drastically reduce infant and maternal mortality rate in the state.

Fafi, who was full of praise for the Gov. Dickson-led Restoration administration, advised pregnant women in the council area to take advantage of the window of opportunity created by the safe motherhood initiative to get registered in the nearest public health facility to them and enjoy the abundant benefits of the programme.

Earlier, leader of the Kolokuma/Opokuma sensitisation sub-committee, Mr Amiekumo Angozimo informed the chairman that they were in his office to intimate him about the programme, adding that they will require his support in mobilizing the women to turn out in their numbers for the sensitisation talk.

While speaking after the sensitisation briefing, a pregnant woman, Mrs. Joy Ebiwari expressed delight at the programme, adding that with the commencement of the safe motherhood programme, the incidence of women dying during child birth will become a thing of the past in the state.

