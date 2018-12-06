Presidential Committee Spends Over N300m on Relief Materials Nationwide

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Committee on flood Relief and rehabilitation (PCFRR), says it has expended over 300 million naira in procurement of assorted relief materials distributed to disaster victims across the six geo political zones of the country via the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA.

African Examiner reports that the committee which has Nigerian Billionaire, Alhaji Aliyu Dangote and Human Rights Lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba as co- chairmen, was primarily set up by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s led federal government to take care of victims of the 2012 devastating flood disasters across the nation.

It said since the committee was put in place, it has been assisting and partnering with NEMA in providing relief materials to victims of disasters in parts of the country, with a view to cushioning the effect of such tragedy that befell the citizens.

A member of the committee, Mr. Owoicho John, who spoke on behalf of the co-chairmen, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday during the inspection and formal presentation of assorted relief materials valued several millions of naira, to NEMA for onward distribution to disaster victims in South- East Nigeria.

Owokho had urged the agency to ensure that the items gets to the targeted audience so, as to help in ameliorating their suffering occasioned by the disaster.

According to him, the 1,427 bags of cement would assist the victims in rebuilding their damaged homes.

He hinted that the zonal presentation exercise began in the federal capital territory recently, from where it was moved to Port Harcourt, the River state capital, for South- South Nigeria , “and today, here we are in Enugu for the South- East zone.

Receiving the items, Director – General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, represented by its South East zonal Coordinator, Mr. Walson Brandon, had expressed appreciation to the presidential committee for the gesture.

He, however, assured that the items would be transparently distributed among the affected victims in its area of jurisdiction.

Our correspondent reports that the materials included food and non-food items, among which are, 159 bags of granulated sugar, 1427 bags of cements, 3,337 bags of tactic whole wheat meal, salt, amongst others.

Please follow and like us: