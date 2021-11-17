BREAKING: Senate Probes Lagos Gas Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has begun a probe into the Tuesday’s explosion that rocked Ladipo, Mushin area of Lagos State, leaving five persons dead, with 10 others injured and 12 vehicles and buildings destroyed.

The Senate has mandated its Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Gas to, as a matter of urgency, investigate the remote and immediate causes of the explosion and report back to the Senate with a view to avoiding future occurrences.

The Committees are chaired by Senators Sabo Mohammed Nakudu(APC, Jigawa South-West) and James Manager(PDP, Delta South) respectively.

The Upper Chamber has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to affected victims and offset medical bills of hospitalised victims.

Resolutions of the Senate, on Wednesday, were sequel to a motion titled, ” Urgent need to Investigate Gas Explosion at Ladipo Area, Mushin LGS resulting in Loss of Lives and massive destruction of property.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator Olamilekan Adeola(APC, Lagos West).

The Senate also observed a minute silence in honour of innocent Nigerians that lost their lives in the national tragedy.

The Upper Chamber also resolved to write a condolence letter to the people and government of Lagos State on the deaths arising from the explosion.























