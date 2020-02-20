W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Randy UNILAG Lecturer, Baruwa Bags 21-Years Imprisonment for Rape

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, February 20th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Afeez Baruwa, to 21- year imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old girl admission seeker.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso convicted Baruwa of a one-count charge of rape brought against him.

The judge said: “the prosecution has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt. I found him guilty of the charge.

“I cannot begin to imagine the emotional trauma of the girl.

“The convict offended his family, the victim, the society and God.

“Baruwa, I hereby sentence you to 21 years imprisonment Maximum, this is my judgment.”

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50764

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb

Advertisement

Zenith Bank Advertisement

advertisement

News Alert

Classified Adverts