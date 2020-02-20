Randy UNILAG Lecturer, Baruwa Bags 21-Years Imprisonment for Rape

Randy UNILAG Lecturer, Baruwa Bags 21-Years Imprisonment for RapeFeatured, Latest News, News Thursday, February 20th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Afeez Baruwa, to 21- year imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old girl admission seeker.
Justice Josephine Oyefeso convicted Baruwa of a one-count charge of rape brought against him.
The judge said: “the prosecution has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt. I found him guilty of the charge.
“I cannot begin to imagine the emotional trauma of the girl.
“The convict offended his family, the victim, the society and God.
“Baruwa, I hereby sentence you to 21 years imprisonment Maximum, this is my judgment.”
