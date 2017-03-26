W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Rangers Coach in Hot Waters Over Poor Performance, Gets 3-match Ultimatum

Posted by Latest News, Sports Sunday, March 26th, 2017

Picture caption: Head Coach, Rangers International  FC of Enugu, Imama Amapakabo

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu, Nigeria

Angered by the present poor performance of defending champions of Nigeria premier league, Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, management of the club, has given the Head coach, Imama Amapakabo a three-match ultimatum, or be sacked.

The club’s Director of Public Relations, Media and Publicity, Mr. Foster Chime, who disclosed this to Sports journalists over the weekend in Enugu, explained that the management took the decision, after an extra-ordinary emergency meeting on Friday.

According to him, senior officials of the Enugu club side are not happy with the poor displays in the league and CAF Champions League.

Chime said the meeting. which was presided over by the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Christian Chukwu, equally urged the players to improve on their performances.

He said Amapakabo’s three-game lifeline starts from today Sunday’s Match Day 15 clash against Katsina United.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38616

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/rangers-coach-in-hot-waters-over-poor-performance-gets-3-match-ultimatum/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts