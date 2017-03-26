Rangers Coach in Hot Waters Over Poor Performance, Gets 3-match Ultimatum

Picture caption: Head Coach, Rangers International FC of Enugu, Imama Amapakabo

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu, Nigeria

Angered by the present poor performance of defending champions of Nigeria premier league, Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, management of the club, has given the Head coach, Imama Amapakabo a three-match ultimatum, or be sacked.

The club’s Director of Public Relations, Media and Publicity, Mr. Foster Chime, who disclosed this to Sports journalists over the weekend in Enugu, explained that the management took the decision, after an extra-ordinary emergency meeting on Friday.

According to him, senior officials of the Enugu club side are not happy with the poor displays in the league and CAF Champions League.

Chime said the meeting. which was presided over by the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Christian Chukwu, equally urged the players to improve on their performances.

He said Amapakabo’s three-game lifeline starts from today Sunday’s Match Day 15 clash against Katsina United.

