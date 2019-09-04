Restoration PDP Guber Primary Committee Congratulates Sen. Douye Diri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Restoration Governorship Election Primary Committee has congratulated Senator Douye Diri on his emergence as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded governorship primary of the party in Bayelsa State.

Diri, the Senator representing Bayelsa Central polled a total of 561 votes to defeat 20 others in a keenly contested primary election in Yenagoa.

Head of Media and Publicity of the PDP Restoration Governorship Election Primary Committee, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said in a statement on Wednesday, that the victory of Senator Diri is a stamp of his acceptance by majority of the delegates.

Iworiso-Markson also hailed the Governor Darius Ishaku led committee for the peaceful, transparent and credible process of the primary which he said has become a reference point for other political parties.

He commended other aspirants for their display of maturity throughout the process and their show of sportsmanship, saying that is the beauty of democracy and proof that the PDP is a party of matured minds and characters.

According to him, there are no losers in the primary and urged the aspirants to remain united ahead of the main election on November 16 as their collective support will bring victory for the PDP.

He said: ” We must put our differences aside and work together to deliver victory for the party come November 16. Now that we have a flagbearer let us rally round him and give him the needed support.

“I want to congratulate on behalf of the Restoration Governorship Election Primary Committee all the other aspirants for their display of maturity and exhibiting the highest level of sportsmanship.

“The success of the primary is an indication that internal democracy is still a major factor in the PDP and with this, other political parties should learn to conduct their primaries without rancour.

“I must also commend the Darius Ishaku led committee for doing a great job. The primary was not only peacful but very credible and transparent”.

Iworiso-Markson equally showered encomium on Governor Seriake Dickson for providing uncommon leadership and for allowing those with legitimate ambition to vie for offices of their choice.

He said his role as leader of the party in the state and head of the Restoration Government has helped in ensuring that the PDP remains strong, formidable and capable of winning elections any day.

Iworiso-Markson called on members of the PDP and Bayelsans to continue to stand by the govenor as he leads the campaign to defeat and sink the ship of the APC in the state come November 16, 2019.

