Rivers By-Election: APC Hails Electorates for Defending their Votes

RIVERS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the State electorates for bravely defending their votes despite the violence and snatching of electoral materials at last Saturday’s by-election.

The party in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by its acting National Publicity Secretary Mr. Yekini Nabena, alleged that the violence was perpetrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Nigerians will recall how the PDP was speaking through its National spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan last Tuesday; vowed to deploy all means, schemes, shenanigans in all ramification and magnitude to rig all coming election.

“While we condemn the PDP-sponsored violence and failed attempt to rig the by-election, the APC calls on the Rivers state electorate and indeed all Nigerians to continue to stand their ground,” Nabena said.

It also called on the electorates to resist any attempt to rig elections in the country, saying that votes must count and that people’s will must prevail in all elections.

The statement called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies to deal with anyone involved in rigging in the forthcoming general election.

The by-election to fill the vacant positions in the Port Harcourt State Constituency III was suspended Saturday night by INEC, following cases of violence and electoral malpractice that marred the exercise.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr. Obo Effanga who announced the suspension cited widespread violence as reasons.

The by-election was conducted by INEC to fill the vacancy left by Victor Ihunwo, now Chairman, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Effanga restated that the suspension was in accordance with the Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2010.

Please follow and like us: