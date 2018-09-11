W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Saraki Appoints Doyin Okupe to Head His Presidential Campaign Media Council

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, September 11th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has announced Dr. Doyin Okupe as the Chairman of his Presidential Campaign Media Council.

Saraki disclosed this Tuesday in a tweet from his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Doyin Okupe as the Chairman of my Presidential campaign’s Media Council. Dr. Okupe has served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention’’ the tweet stated.

Dr Doyin Okupe was once appointed as the Spokesperson of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In the last administration, he served in the same capacity, alongside Dr. Reuben Abati.

He was later appointed as the Director of Communications for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign Organization in the 2015 general elections.

 

