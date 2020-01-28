Senate Resumes, To Deliberate On Nigeria’s Security Challenges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senate on Tuesday resumed plenary after five weeks of recess and headed for a closed-door session which lasted for about an hour.

Speaking with the media, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the session was held to discuss five pressing issues, with the security challenges facing the country as a priority.

“The primary assignment of every government is to protect life and property of its citizens, and today we went into a closed-door session, almost all 109 senators, including the president of the senate, we were all here.

“And in the closed-door, we have agreed on five important issues that affect the lives and property of our people, the people we are representing, and amongst these five issues is security.

“And what we have agreed today is to set aside a day to discuss the security issues in the plenary, and the resolution will be taken.

“And we have agreed that we will engage the executive arm of government after the resolution of that special sitting on security.

“And I want to believe maybe you will air that special session with us, in the next 24 or 48 hours, you will hear what the senate will discuss.

“ So we cannot sit as a senate and overlook as our people are being killed as cows day-in-day-out, so we have agreed to take the security issue seriously.

“It is one of the 5 issues we have agreed to take on if I am not mistaken, either tomorrow or next, we are going to dedicate a day to purely discuss the issue of security.” he said.