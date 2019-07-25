Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees; 8 Others Scheduled for Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Wednesday screened 10 ministerial nominees out of the 43 sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Among the 10 were three former senators and a serving member of the House of Representatives.

Those screened included Sen. George Akume (Benue), Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sen. Olurunimbe Mamora (Lagos), and Rep. Emeka Nwajuiba (Imo).

Also screened were Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Dr Ogbonaya Onu (Ebonyi), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the exercise, announced that the exercise would continue on Thursday.

Those to be screened today include: Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti) and Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa).

Also to be screened are Mrs. Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), and Sunday Dare (Oyo).

