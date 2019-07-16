Senate Sets to Screen Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate is set to screen and confirm the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive CJN.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at the plenary Tuesday.

Senator Lawan announced that Justice Tanko would appear before the Committee of the Whole of the Senate to commence his screening exercise.

Following this, he added that copies of the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) had been distributed to the lawmakers to enable them have adequate background – information about him and his career.

Lawan therefore urged other Senators to take time to go through the CV copies before Wednesday so as to be able to ask relevant questions.

Earlier, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar (APC-Kebbi), made reference to the letter of request for Tanko’s confirmation as substantive CJN.

Abubakar said the President’s request was in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter of recommendation for Senate’s confirmation was read Thursday, July 11, 2019 plenary.

