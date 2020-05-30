South Africa Grapples With About 100,000 Virus Testing Backlog

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities in South Africa are worried over shortages of COVID-19 testing kits and reagents as cases consistently rise in the country and across the continent.

The Health Ministry disclosed that about 100,000 people have not taken the coronavirus tests in South Africa now priority is now given to patients admitted to hospitals and health workers.

According to reports, South Africa has – as of May 29 – conducted more tests for the virus than any other country in Africa — more than 655,000 — and has the most confirmed cases with nearly 28,000.

Apart from South Africa, other African countries have also been devastated by the widespread shortages of testing kits and it is believed that wealthier countries are knocking poorer counties out in the race to obtain crucial supplies.