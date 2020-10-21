9 Political Parties To Participate In Enugu Bye Election

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the October 31st bye election for the Isi – Uzo state constituency in Enugu state draws near, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it is fully prepared to conduct the poll, just as it disclosed that a total of 69,626 eligible electorates, who have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will be voting in poll.

Enugu state Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) Dr Emeka Ononamadu who made this known on Tuesday at the INEC office while briefing newsmen on preparations by the commission, said the bye-election will take place in 11 political wards within the constituency.

He hinted that although, the constituency had 72,289 registered voters, only 69,626 voters have collected their PVCs, and are qualified to perform their civic responsibility on that day, adding that only 9 out of the 18 registered political parties will be participating in the exercise.

According to the Enugu REC, “There will be voting in 118 polling units and seven voting points to produce the next State Assembly member -elect for Isi-Uzo State Constituency.

African Examiner recalls that the seat became vacant following the death of the member representing the constituency, Late Chijioke Ugwueze, who the People’s Democratic party PDP has given its Widow, her ticket to run for the forthcoming election.

Dr. Ononamadu said that “Out of the 18 registered political parties by INEC; only nine political parties met requirement for the bye-election and they are; AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APC, APN, PDP, PRP and YPP.

He disclosed that “Among the nine political parties to participate, we have six male and three female candidates,’’ he said.

The Enugu INEC boss, who was flanked by top officials of the Commission in the state said election will start by 8;30 a.m. to allow 30 minutes time adjustment for the polling officials to set-up all apparatus to ensure total compliance to the COVID-19 Protocol and end by 2;30 p.m.

“The bye-election will hold and nothing will stop it. We, INEC, wants all stakeholders especially the media to support in mobilise the people of the constituency to come out en mass to vote candidates of their choice.

He stated further that “We are set for the election and we are assuring the good people of Enugu State and most in particular the people of Isi-Uzo of a hitch-free, fair and credible election that all will be proud of.

The REC, however, solicited for the support of the media during and after the exercise, describing journalists as key partners , stressing that “We have already met with other stakeholders especially the security agencies that had assured us of their commitment and impartiality in ensuring adequate protection for all during and after the election,’’ he said.

While assuring all the political parties of a free, fair and credible election that will be generally acceptable by all, Dr. Ononamadu, stated that INEC during the bye-election would maintain strict compliance to Federal Government’s COVID-19 Protocol.

He said that polling officials and voters must be checked with infra-red thermometers, wearing of face mask and keeping required physical distance, calling on the electorate and other key stakeholders to endeavour to cooperate with the electoral body so as to have a hitch free exercise in the end.

Spread the love





















