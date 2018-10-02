Tambuwal: ‘Within 3 Years, Yar’Adua Showed Leadership As President’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Sokoto state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Amini Waziri Tambuwal, led his campaign team to Katsina and Jigawa on Monday, where he called on the people of the two states to show responsible citizenship by joining hands to enthrone a leadership that will inject new policy directions for the Nation.

Addressing PDP national delegates and other party supports from the state, Tambuwal, acknowledged that Katsina had produced “eminent personalities who made great impacts on our national life” and called on the people to join hands with him in “our current push to re-direct the vehicle of state, which has derailed, back on course.”

Tambuwal who is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, also told the people of Katsina: “Within three years, your son and my elder brother, Umaru Yar’Adua was able to show leadership as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today , the situation in our country is a pitiable one.”

He also observed that Katsina State, which has produced some of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen, deserved better than what we are seeing today. “I therefore call on you all to join me on a new journey of restoration so that, together, we can give the people of Katsina State their due in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“I pledge not to toy with our future as a people, or overlook the developmental significance of our diversity. Instead I will harness the possibilities that abound in Nigeria for the common good.

“I will be fair. I will not shut anyone out from the Villa, because it belongs to us all and my being there as President will simply in order to be available to everyone.

The time to focus on a new Nigeria is now and I am here as your brother and friend to show the way,” he said.

In Gusau, Jigawa State, Tambuwal explained his visit to former Governor Sule Lamido, saying “My visit to one of the founding fathers of our great party, Alahji Sule Lamido is a home coming for me.”

“Yes, I am in my father’s house and the beauty of politics without bitterness is that it makes you focus on the humanity of others. It points you to the transience of everything except the good works we do and how they affect others. It is with this attitude that we can, and must, build a new Nigeria. The time to start doing that is now,” said Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

