W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tony Elumelu Foundation to Open Applications for 2020 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme On January 1

Posted by Business, Featured, Latest News Monday, December 2nd, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) — Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs — will begin accepting applications for the 2020 cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, on January 1, 2020.

Applications are made through TEFConnect, the digital networking hub for the African entrepreneurship ecosystem, created by the Foundation.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is open to entrepreneurs from across Africa, either with new startup ideas or existing businesses of less than 3 years existence, operating in any sector. Successful applicants will join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries, from 54 African countries, and receive business training, mentoring, a non-refundable $5,000 of seed capital and global networking opportunities.

Last year, the Foundation received about 216,000 applications, with 42% coming from women entrepreneurs, from every country on the continent.

The Programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 young African entrepreneurs.  The goal is to create millions of jobs and the revenue required for the sustainable development of the continent, implementing the philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector as the growth engine for Africa and emphasises the importance of creating social and economic wealth.

According to the Foundation’s 2018 Impact Report, 70% of the total number of businesses in its alumni network were still operational two years after benefitting from the Programme.

The report also identified an increase of 189% revenue generated and 197% increase in the number of additional jobs created by beneficiaries post-graduation from the Programme, as well as a 100% commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50073

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/tony-elumelu-foundation-to-open-applications-for-2020-tef-entrepreneurship-programme-on-january-1/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts