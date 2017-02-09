Trump Loses as US Appeals Court Okays Suspension of his Immigration Ban

A federal appeals court Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco unanimously declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the United States.

“We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury,” a statement issued by the appeals court panel said.

The Justice Department said that it was “reviewing the decision and considering its options,” following the announcement.

In its ruling, the appeals court said the government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for the executive order to take effect immediately.

The judges noted compelling public interests on both sides. “On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies.

“And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination,” they ruled.

“See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake,” the president tweeted shortly after the court announced its decision. A short time later, he complained to reporters at the White House that the court made a “political decision,” and said his administration eventually will win the case “very easily.”

In response to Trump’s tweet, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat who leads one of the states that challenged the ban, said: “Mr. President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

VOA

