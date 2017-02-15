Trump Slams US Intelligence, Media over Document Leaks

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After the resignation of his National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn and demand by prominent Republicans, US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the country’s intelligence community and media after the latest reports of contacts between members of his team and Russia.

Consequently, Trump has accused the National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI of illegal dissemination of information.

“Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?),” he tweeted.

Some US media alleged that Trump aides were in constant communication with Russian officials during the election campaign in 2016.

Intelligence officials previously said they believed Russia tried to influence the vote in favour of Mr Trump.

Still, Moscow has dismissed the claim, contending that accusation was based on unsubstantiated facts.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the latest reports of contacts with Trump aides were “not based on any facts”.

Rex Tillerson is due for his first meeting Thursday, as the US Secretary of state with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a G20 gathering in the German city of Bonn.

