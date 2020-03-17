U.S. Africa Command Cancels Phoenix Express Military Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the U.S. military called off a second military exercise with African partner countries in two days due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

AFRICOM announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

“Exercise Phoenix Express 2020 has been cancelled for force protection considerations.

“The decision not to proceed with the exercise comes in response to the global effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while minimising exposure of U.S. and partner nation service members to this virus,’’ the command said.

On Monday, AFRICOM cancelled the annual African Lion military exercise.

Phoenix Express, originally scheduled April 5-18, in the Mediterranean Sea, was designed to improve regional cooperation in maritime security operations, it said. (/NAN)