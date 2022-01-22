My Friendship With Tinubu Caused Me Problems With Obasanjo – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 2023 presidential aspirant, Orji Uzor Kalu, has opened up on how he got into problems with former President Olusegun Obasanjo because of his friendship with fellow aspirant, Bola Tinubu.

Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, disclosed this when he appeared on Silverbird Television on Friday saying that his problem with Obasanjo began after he assisted Tinubu win his re-election in 2003.

Kalu said: “So we are like a family and politics cannot separate us. In 2003 when Tinubu was seeking re-election and I saw that he was lagging behind, I assisted him and it’s part of what caused my problem with former President Obasanjo.

“So we’re a family and we cannot quarrel because of politics. He might have his idea on how to do it and I might have my own idea on how to do it.

“But all I know is that if we meet at Eagle Square, I will give a very good account of myself.”