U.S. Imposes Additional Visa Fee On Nigerians to Reciprocate Nigeria Govt Visa Policy to Americans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The U.S. government has announced that it is imposing a reciprocity fee on Nigerians seeking to travel to the United States to reciprocate a similar one by the Nigerian government on Americans seeking to travel to Nigeria.

According to the US government, the new additional fee will only apply to Nigerians whose visa request has been approved.

The announcement was made in a statement by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

The new fee ranges from $80 to $110 (28,8000 to N39,600) depending on the type of visa granted.

“The reciprocity fee will be charged in addition to the nonimmigrant visa application fee, also known as the MRV fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application.”

“U.S. law requires U.S. visa fees and validity periods to be based on the treatment afforded to U.S. citizens by foreign governments.” the embassy stated.

