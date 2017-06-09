UK Election: Prime Minister May Visits Queen to Seek Permission to Form Government

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – UK PM Mrs. Theresa May is billed to visit Buckingham Palace at Friday afternoon to seek permission to form a new government.

The move is despite her loss in Commons majority.

Mrs. Theresa is seeking to stay in office on the understanding that the Democratic Unionists of Northern Ireland will support her minority administration.

With one seat left to declare, the Tories are eight seats short of the 326 figure needed to command a majority.

However, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn has urged her to quit, as he declared he was “ready to serve”.

After a disappointing night for the Conservatives, Mrs. May risks ending up with 12 fewer seats than when she called the election in April, and will need the support of other parties to remain in power.

She had called the election with the stated reason that it would strengthen her hand in negotiations for the UK to leave the EU. The talks are due to start June 19.

The Tories are forecast to end up with 319 seats, ahead of Labour on 261, the SNP 35 and the Lib Dems on 12. The DUP won 10 seats.

In effect, both Tories and the DUP would have 329 MPs in the Commons.

Mrs. May has earlier said that the country needed “stability” with the start of Brexit negotiations which is 10 days away.

Please follow and like us: