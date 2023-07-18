Why Sharing N8,000 To Poor Nigerians Is Town Hall Economics – Fr Oluoma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to jettison the idea of sharing N8,000 to 12 million Nigerians as he described it as “a puerile, penny wise pound foolish economics”.

Oluoma tasked Tinubu to instead use the money to provide “palliative transportation” for Nigerians masses and special groups like students and farmers as he works on long-term plans.

The cleric disclosed this on Monday on his Facebook page as he stated that he is a supporter for the removal of fuel subsidy because of the ‘demonic’ corruption that is associated with it but he argued that investing the money from subsidy into job-creating ventures like transportation and agriculture is the right thing to do.

Oluoma writes: “I am a supporter of the removal of fuel subsidy for obvious reasons. Aside from the demonic corruption in it, which every government have been powerless to exorcise, investing the money from subsidy into job-creating ventures like transportation and agriculture is the most important justification for its removal.

“Make buses available for commuters at local government levels, make special trucks available for the transportation of farm produce, or better still, work with commercial farmers to identify their regular transporters and subsidize fuel or diesel for their haulage vehicles and ensure they don’t add a kobo to what they charge farmers and traders.

“These are the most feasible, simple and practicable short-term measure that makes sense. How could the government not see the futility and waste in sharing “peanuts” to people who will finish the money in less than a week?

“It’s not even the case that you can trust those who will share the money to do it honestly and equitably. The corruption in fuel subsidy is child play compared to the one in sharing 8k to 12 million Nigerians. Government should please perish that idea, it is a puerile, penny-wise pound foolish economics.

“President Tinubu should not entertain this idea at all, he should use that money and provide “palliative transportation” vehicles for the masses and special groups like students and farmers while working on long-term plans.

“Sharing 8k is completely a ‘town hall’ economics NOT different from balablu and hullabaloo.”





