UK Stops Visas For Low Skilled Workers in Post-Brexit Immigration Policies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Kingdom UK authority has declared that low-skilled workers would no longer be granted visas under the post-Brexit immigration plans.

Consequently, employers have been urged to “move away” from relying on “cheap labour” from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology.

The UK Home Office said the EU and non-EU citizens coming to the UK henceforth would be treated equally after the UK-EU free movement ends on December 31, 2019.

The Labour has expressed concern that the “hostile environment” will make it hard to attract workers.

However, Home Secretary, Priti Patel said the new system would mean “the brightest and the best will be able to come to the United Kingdom”.

Patel restated that the government, which was aiming to reduce overall migration to the UK, wants a “points-based” immigration system – just as it promised in its election manifesto.

Under the new system, overseas workers who wanted to come to the UK would have to speak English and have the offer of a skilled job with an “approved sponsor”.

The immigrants would be awarded 50 points if they fulfill the set criteria.