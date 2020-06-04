Unscheduled Visit: Borno Governor Suspends Entire Hospital Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has suspended all medical staff at the Ngala general hospital.

Governor Zulum, who was angry to come to the hospital, only to meet the absence of the staff of the government owned institution and it has been left in the hands of an International government organization, fhi360.

Another shocking revelation was that the number of persons coming into the hospital only to meet very few medical personnel to attend to them and no Borno state medical personnel on ground.

Zulum said: “This is a General Hospital belonging to Borno State Government, unfortunately there is no single state Government staff here to attend to all these patients, and we promptly pay all of them salaries.

“These humanitarian workers from the iNGO (fhi360) are supposed to complement the state Government staff but not to completely take over the Hospital.

“I am directing the Borno State Hospitals Management Board, if there is any staff on the payroll of this Hospital, to immediately suspend all the workers on government payroll. I will be back to this hospital, hoping to see the opposite of what I saw today.”