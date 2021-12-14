(BREAKING): EFCC Drags Fani-Kayode To Court Over Fake Medical Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dragged former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, over his alleged procurement of a “fabricated” medical report

The controversial minister and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress was about 9am marched before Justice O.O Abike-Fadipe by EFCC operatives for possible arraignment.

He is currently in the court room as of press time.

The anti-corruption agency claimed that Fani-Kayode procured one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered in before the Federal High Court in his ongoing money laundering trial.

Details later…