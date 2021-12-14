W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): EFCC Drags Fani-Kayode To Court Over Fake Medical Report

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, December 14th, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dragged former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, over his alleged procurement of a “fabricated” medical report

The controversial minister and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress was about 9am marched before Justice O.O Abike-Fadipe by EFCC operatives for possible arraignment.

He is currently in the court room as of press time.



The anti-corruption agency claimed that Fani-Kayode procured one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered in before the Federal High Court in his ongoing money laundering trial.

Details later…

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71856

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us