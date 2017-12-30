US President, Donald Trump Doesn’t Know the Difference Between Weather and Climate

Photo: US President, Donald Trump

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Weather Channel responded to a tweet from President Trump on global warming by highlighting the difference between climate and weather.

The account on Friday linked to an article accusing the Trump administration of ignoring science and said that 2017 was likely to be one of the three warmest years on record.

“There is a difference between #weather and #climate,” the channel tweeted, adding that “Short-term #cold snaps will continue to occur in a warming climate.”

“2017 will likely be a top three warmest year on record for the globe,” the tweet concluded.

The tweet was in response to Trump’s Thursday night comments about the record-breaking cold temperatures blanketing the northeast U.S.

Trump tweeted that the U.S. could use some “global warming” to help alleviate the cold temperatures.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Trump tweeted.

Democrats pounced on the tweet, saying Trump misunderstood the science behind climate change and the terms of the Paris climate accord.

“Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Adminstration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must,” tweeted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

“Instead of tweeting like a child who hates science class, if you’re so worried about the cold you could always send your 45M+ followers info about how to find shelter, prevent hypothermia & frost bite, prevent pipes from freezing, protect their pets, etc,” added Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.).

Trump announced in June that he would exit the climate deal./Weather Channel

Please follow and like us: