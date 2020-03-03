WAEC Releases 2020 First Series Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the results of the 2020 first series West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr Olu Adenipekun, made the disclosure Tuesday in Lagos at a news conference.

Giving the breakdown of the results, the HNO said a total of 12,395 candidates registered for the examination while 12,075 of them sat for it.

Adenipekun said 9, 438 candidates obtained credit and above in two subjects while 8,125 obtained credit and above in three subjects, and 6,713 obtained credit and above in four subjects.

According to him, 5,251 candidates obtained credit and above in five subjects, while 3,892 candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics.

He said 548 results were withheld in connection with alleged cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated, and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council in due course, for consideration.

“The committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates,” he said.

He added that of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination, 11,816 had their results fully processed and released, while 259 others had a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to them in the course of registration or writing of the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the council to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently,” the HNO said./NAN