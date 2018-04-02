Winnie Mandela Dies At 81

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The wife of a foremost South African Nationalist and former President, Nelson Mandela, Winnie is dead.

Winnie Mandela, according to her Spokesperson, Victor Dlamini in a statement, died Monday in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness, at the age of 81.

The marriage between the late anti-apartheid activist and Winnie lasted for 38 years.

She was his first wife and played a frontline role in the late SA Leader in his activism before and after his 25 years jail term.

