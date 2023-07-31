Tinubu Addresses Nation Today

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast to the nation at 7 p.m.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Although details of the broadcast were not disclosed, it is expected that it would focus on the removal of fuel subsidy and the palliatives being worked out by the government

Already, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had declared that it would go ahead with its nationwide strike action on Wednesday, saying that government has not been able to meet up with its demands following the removal of fuel subsidy.





