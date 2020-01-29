World Hijab Day: Group Decries Discrimination Against Hijab Women

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A coalition of Islamic Group has decried continued discrimination against women in Hijab,

The body contends that prejudice against women in veil is not only unconstitutional but also inimical to the development of the country.

Speaking at a press Conference in Ikeja, Lagos to herald the 2020 World Hijab Day, the Executive Director, Hijab Right Advocacy Initiative, Hajia Mutiat Balogun announced that it was high time Nigerians stopped needless discrimination against women on the basis of hijab.

Hajia Balogun argued that a girl that was forced to remove her Hijab in order to write an exam will definitely not perform optimally reducing the chance of getting a further education, despite the claim of promoting the girl child education.

“A researcher screened out of a job placement because of the hijab may be the one in whose mind is trapped the cure for cancer.

“The muslim nurse who had to change her profession because she was not allowed to wear her hijab, may be just the person you need to get you through your hard time in hospital! Denying a person their right not only affects them, but affects us all!’’ the Coalition stressed.

Hajia Balogun who is a lawyer also appealed to the Federal Government (FG) to ensure that women in hijab are given equal opportunity and not treated unjustly on the basis of their appearance, adding that women in hijab have the capacity to perform excellently in their callings.

She restated; “We want to be allowed to carry out our duties and contribute to our society without fear of discrimination or experiencing discrimination.”

The world Hijab day is marked February 1 every year. This year’s edition with the theme: ‘’Unity In Diversity’’ holds this Saturday.