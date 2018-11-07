Zimbabwe, Guinea Seek to Deepen Economic Cooperation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Visiting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday expressed confidence in Conakry that blossoming relations between Zimbabwe and Guinea would translate into greater economic cooperation.

“I am confident that the friendship and fraternal relations will translate into strong economic ties through our bilateral relations.

“As well as the various frameworks within the African Union and United Nations,’’ he said at a dinner held in his honour by his counterpart Alpha Conde, the state-run news agency New Ziana reported.

During Mnangagwa’s visit to Guinea, the two countries signed four memoranda of agreements aimed at creating a framework for diplomatic cooperation.

“These include the framework agreement of cooperation, agreement on the establishment of a joint commission, agreement on reciprocal exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

“Also memorandum of understanding for the establishment of political and diplomatic consultation between the two ministries in charge of foreign affairs.

“The agreements mark the framework for furthering and deepening cooperation,’’ Mnangagwa stressed.

Conde, speaking through an interpreter, commended the first visit from his Zimbabwean counterpart.

In a communique released at the end of the two-day visit, the two countries also agreed to exchange experts in agriculture and to explore opportunities in mining, technical cooperation and tourism.

The two leaders also welcomed the principle of speaking with one voice on all regional and international forums.

Mnangagwa extended an invitation to Conde to visit Zimbabwe, which he accepted. (Xinhua/NAN)

Please follow and like us: