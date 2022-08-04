(Breaking): Suspect Bags Death Sentence For A’ibom Jobseeker’s Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A mild drama ensured at the Ibom State High Court as Uduak Akpan, the first accused in the murder of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, was sentenced to death by hanging as he attempted to escape after the judge Bassey Nkanang announced his sentence on Thursday

It took the intervention of the police to foil the attempted escape.

The convict was sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment in the two charges of murder and rape preferred against him.

However, the court discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd accused) who were standing trial for accessory after the fact to murder.

More details later…