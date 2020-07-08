Zimbabwe Health Minister Sacked Over COVID-19 Fraud

Zimbabwe Health Minister Sacked Over COVID-19 FraudAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Wednesday, July 8th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has sacked Health Minister Obadiah Moyo over over COVID-19 related corruption.
Mr Moyo was dismissed “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister”, a statement issued by the president’s chief secretary, Misheck Sibanda said.
The Secretary of information Nick Mangwana tweeted the statement:
Last month, Mr Moyo was arrested on charges of corruption and abuse of office in connection with a coronavirus equipment procurement scandal, but was later released on bail.
He has been accused of awarding three contracts for drugs, testing kit and protective equipment to a company that had failed the vetting process.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53578