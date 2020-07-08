W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Zimbabwe Health Minister Sacked Over COVID-19 Fraud

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Wednesday, July 8th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has sacked Health Minister Obadiah Moyo over over COVID-19 related corruption.

Mr Moyo was dismissed “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister”, a statement issued by the president’s chief secretary, Misheck Sibanda said.

The Secretary of information Nick Mangwana tweeted the statement:

Last month, Mr Moyo was arrested on charges of corruption and abuse of office in connection with a coronavirus equipment procurement scandal, but was later released on bail.

He has been accused of awarding three contracts for drugs, testing kit and protective equipment to a company that had failed the vetting process.

