Zimbabwe Health Minister Sacked Over COVID-19 Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has sacked Health Minister Obadiah Moyo over over COVID-19 related corruption.

Mr Moyo was dismissed “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister”, a statement issued by the president’s chief secretary, Misheck Sibanda said.

The Secretary of information Nick Mangwana tweeted the statement:

Last month, Mr Moyo was arrested on charges of corruption and abuse of office in connection with a coronavirus equipment procurement scandal, but was later released on bail.

He has been accused of awarding three contracts for drugs, testing kit and protective equipment to a company that had failed the vetting process.