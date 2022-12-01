14,000 Athletes To Battle For Medals As Delta 2022 Sports Festival Begins

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) taking place in Asaba, the Delta state capital, is about to kick off with over 14,000 athletes battling for medals.

African Examiner writes that the Stephen Keshi Stadium is the venue for the 11-day national sporting fiesta that would start with an opening ceremony on Wednesday and run through December 10.

In the statement signed by Mohammed Manga, who is the sports ministry’s director of press and public relations, Dare described the NSF as the “Nigerian Olympics” adding that the tournament will discover talents that will put the country on the global map. “I am optimistic that at the end of the competition, budding talents will emerge, and the country will witness more podium performances through them in subsequent global competitions,” Dare said.