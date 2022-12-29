2023: Atiku, Others Ended Campaigns, Now Focused On Peter Obi – Peter Okoye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Okoye of PSquare music group has slammed the 18 presidential candidates for ending their campaigns to focus on the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

African Examiner recalls that Okoye had earlier stated that some cabals want Peter Obi to step down from the 2023 presidential election as they are afraid that he is a threat to them.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, he wrote, “So there are 18 Presidential candidates running for 2023 General election. The whole elite and political class aspiration is to stop @PeterObi. PDP and APC have virtually stopped campaigning. The focus right now is Obi. If u are OBldient, this should make you happy.”