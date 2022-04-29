2023 : Constituents Stage Protest Against Hon. Asadu’s 5th Term Bid In House Of Reps

……It’s My Constitutional Rights To Contest, Says Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group under the platform of United Nsukka/Igboeze-South Rescue Movement on Friday staged a peaceful protest round Nsukka town against the 5th term bid of Dr. Pat Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency in House of Representative.

The protestants numbering over 2000 were clad in different colours of polo shirt inscribed on it: “We say No to Nsukka/Igboeze-South, Asadu 5th term bid in House of Representative.

They were accompanied by some motorcycle and tricycle operators in the area.

Some of the placards they displayed read “We say no to 5th term bid”.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the three coordinators of the group said the protest had become necessary as Asadu who is from Igboeze-South had been in House of Rep since 2007 till date.

Chief Festus Onogwu a former Chairman of Nsukka Amalgamated Market Traders Association said the protest was to rescue House of Rep position from Asadu who had hijacked it for 16 years and had bought form again to contest again in 2023.

“Asadu supposed to know that, the position is for two Local Governments, which is ,if somebody from Igboeze-South goes for eight years another person from Nsukka will go for eight years.

” But unfortunately Asadu has hijacked the position since 16 years because he has the money , what we are saying is that Asadu should allow somebody from Nsukka to contest in 2023.

“Asadu is my friend but I always stand on the side of truth in the interest of fairness, justice and equity,”he said.

Onogwu commended members of the group for being peaceful during the protest and said he was optimistic the movement would rescue the constituency.

Also speaking, Mr Roy Ekwueme President General of Nsukka Youth General Assembly (NYGA) said that it was not fair that Asadu had seized the position for 16 years and he had bought form for his 5th term bid.

“The movement says no to injustice and Asadu continue monopolizing the House of Rep seat of the constituency,” he said.

Ekwueme urged People’s Democratic Party in Enugu State to ensure that Asadu did not scale through during party primary election.

The youth leader threatened that, if Asadu is allowed to emerge as PDP candidate, the people from the constituency would be forced to vote for another political party in 2023 to ensure Asadu did not return to National Assembly.

“PDP should compel Asadu to step down to allow somebody from Nsukka to contest in 2023 or else constituents will be forced to vote for another political party in House of Rep election,” he said.

In his reaction, Chief Emmanuel Ugwuja, former Chief Security Officer of Nsukka LG said in the interest of peace and unity in the constituency Asadu should step down as he had spent 16 years in House of Rep.

Ugwuja urged Asadu to contest for the office of the President of the country since he had the money and the connections, having been in National Assembly for 16 years.

However, when contacted Asadu said that, it’s his constitutional rights to contest for 5th term and even more.

He said the protest would not deter him from contesting in 2023 to represent the good people of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South for 5th time if elected.

“It is my constitutional rights to contest for as many times as possible.

” If the group wants to stop me, they should use their votes during party primary or 2023 general elections to vote me out.

“I am not disturbed or distracted by any protest against me as I am busy working hard to get party delegates that will vote for me during the primary election,” he stated.