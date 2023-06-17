2023 Day Of African Child: Enugu FIDA Advises Children On Good Conducts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria joins other African nations in Commemorating this year’s Day of the African Child, the Enugu state branch of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Friday celebrated the event with children in the state in a grand style, admonishing them to shun acts capable of ruining their lives.

Our Correspondent writes that the Day is celebrated every 16, of June in the African continents, and this year’s Theme: is ‘the rights of the child in the digital environment’

Chairperson of the Association in the state, Barrister Cecilia Ngozi Onyia, in her brief remark at the ceremony, enjoined the future leaders to always be of good conduct whether at home or school

She urged them to always avoid conducts capable of ruining their future, adding that they should make respect for elders their watch word.

Also addressing the Children, Mgt. Lolo Ngozi Ajogwu, who is Secretary of the Association and FIDA Chairperson, for 2023 Day of the African Child, said “some of you here are going to be Engineers, Doctors, Lawyers and teachers in future , so as to model others.

“As we celebrate you children today, we wish you well because it is not easy to grow in a digital environment in which you find yourself, because a lot of things, both negative and positive, happen in a digital society.

She cited examples with the use of modern technologies such as mobile phones, saying though, phone is very good, “but as young people such devices could make or mar you.

The Secretary therefore advised them to always shun the use of mobile phones negatively.





