FG Saves N2billion Annually With IPPIS—Head of Service

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan on Thursday said that the Federal Government saves about N2 billion annually following the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS)

She disclosed this at the 43th session of the State House Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team

According to her, a total of 61,446 civil servants from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been verified by the IPPIS

According to her, 3,657 civil servants have also been reported to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for failure to be verified on the IPPIS Platform

Yemi-Esan also disclosed that about 1,618 applicants floated illegal if fake letters, adding that 874 others have so far been suspended from the IPPIS platform

She maintained that considering the success of the IPPIS, the platform can also incorporate the salaries of striking university lecturers.