2023: Ekweremadu Lied, There Is Existing zoning Arrangement In Enugu, Says Senator Ndu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to recent statement by Ex- Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, that there is no zoning of Governorship position in Enugu State by the people’s Democratic party PDP, some Chieftains of the party from his Enugu West Senatorial district have disagreed with him, insisting that there is such arrangement, and that the lawmaker was among those that signed the document.

They said it is quite unfortunate that the former Speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, could resort to telling lies on the zoning issue, simply because he is nursing Governorship ambition.

Recalled that Ekweremadu, had last week while announcing his intention to run for the Enugu state Governorship race during a media parley, challenged proponents of zoning to show evidence where any such meeting was held, or document signed.

However, in what appears to be a response to that challenge, some PDP Stalwarts from Enugu West zone, which Ekweremadu represents in the Senate, operating under the platform of of Ife Emelumma, meaning, “What is done Right” spoke to newsmen Tuesday in Enugu, during which they displayed a document showing minutes of a Caucus meeting where zoning was discussed on July 7, July 2013, with the lawmaker in attendance.

Leader of the group, Senator Prince Ben Collins Ndu, who addressed the Journalists and was flanked by other leaders of the PDP from Enugu West zone, maintained that Ekweremadu, is being economical with the truth as far as the zoning issue is concerned.

According to Ndu, at a well- attended PDP Caucus meeting in 2013, the State agreed on the rotation of the governorship position and it was signed by over 50 stakeholders, including Senator Ekweremadu.

He disclosed that the motion for the zoning and rotation of the guber position was moved by a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia and was seconded by himself after an amendment by a former State Chairman Chief of PDP in the state, Barr Charles Egumgbe.

“The motion was adopted and signed by more than 50 participants that included among others, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odo, Engr. Vitta Abba.

“I wonder why my brother and friend, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who was physically present in the caucus meeting and who is a Christian, last Saturday at Solid FM, during Lenten period, told a big lie that there is no zoning in Enugu State.

“For record purposes and to avoid any benefit of doubt, there is written zoning and rotation of governorship position in Enugu State.”

While displaying the document showing the resolution at the said 2013 meeting and the signatories, the leaders called on “all peace loving citizens of Enugu West Senatorial zone and indeed Enugu State to disregard these lies perpetrated by my brother and friend Senator Ike Ekweremadu since the zoning and rotation of governorship seat and other positions in Enugu State have brought enormous peace and progress in the State.

“I urge my brother and Senator, Ike Ekweremadu to maintain his 2013 commitment in support of a rotational zoning arrangement so as to ensure continuous peace in our dear State.”

Commenting on whether Enugu West zone was being marginalized as claimed by Senator Ekweremadu, Ndu said the lawmaker should not do a U-turn because of his interest, stressing “he was at the caucus meeting and signed the document, he didn’t raise any issue of marginalization then. So, whatever he is saying now is medicine after death.”

Ndu, who once represented same Enugu West Senatorial district however, expressed the hope that Senator Ekweremadu would see reasons and change his mind.

He said as someone who has benefitted so much from the PDP, Ekweremadu should avoid any act capable of heating up the polity in the State, or threatened the relative peace being experienced in the state since government Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi took over mantle of leadership of the state.