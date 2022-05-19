2023: Enugu PDP Chairmen Deny Endorsing Ugwuanyi’s Preferred Guber Aspirant, Edeoga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the people’s Democratic party PDP primary election, Chairmen of the party in Enugu North Senatorial zone of Enugu State have denied endorsing Hon. Chijioke Edoga, the alleged preferred Governorship Aspirant of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Mr Fabian Onah, Coordinating Chairman, of PDP Local Government chairmen in the District, who said the zone didn’t endorse Edoaga on Tuesday as been speculated in some quarters.

Edoga, a former aide to Ex- president Good luck Jonathan and member of House of Representative is being rumored in some quarters as governor Ugwuanyi’s preferred Aspirants

Onah who is the Chairman of PDP in Nsukka Council Area stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday.

He said the clarification had become necessary because of reports in some section of online media platforms that Edeoga was endorsed as governorship candidate by delegates from the district during his consultation visit on May 17.

“PDP delegates in the six local governments of Enugu North district didn’t endorse Edeoga as governorship candidate during his visit to LG party offices to tell party members his intention to contest for governorship in PDP primary.

“Delegates in the district lacked the power to endorse Edoaga as candidate when party primary has not been conducted and other governorship aspirants will still come to tell party faithfuls of their intention to contest.

“That report in that section of online platform media is fake and calculated attempt to create confusion and disaffection in the party.

The general public should disregard that purported endorsement as it’s the hand of mischief makers to cause problem in Enugu State PDP, that is one family and peaceful, “he said.

He explained that he was addressing newsmen on the issue based on his capacity as Coordinating PDP chairmen in Enugu North district so as to put the record straight.

” It’s important to clarify this issue so that party faithfuls and leadership in the Enugu State will know the correct thing that transpired during Edoaga visit on Tuesday.

“As party chairmen in the LGs ,we will continue to provide equal level playing ground for all aspirants before and during the primaries.

“Enugu State PDP under the able leadership of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is united, peaceful and will continue to live as one family no matter the efforts of mischief makers to create problems.

“Ugwuanyi is the party leader in Enugu State who carries everybody along and party members will continue to take directives and instructions from him.

“Some online media platforms should always cross check their facts before rushing for publication as there is no benefit in carrying fake news and over-heating the polity unnecessarily, “he said

According to him, its only PDP governorship primary in Enugu State will determine who would become the party candidate.