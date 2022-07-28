2023: Excitement As Group Lauds Enugu PDP Guber Candidate Manifesto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non- political Party affiliation pressure group, Polling Boot Vanguard in Enugu State, has expressed satisfaction on the manifesto of the People’s Democratic party PDP Governorship Candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Mbah, saying it’s a human oriented document.

The group said if Mbah is elected, and such manifesto is fully implemented, it would no doubt turned the state into developed nation overnight.

This was contained in a Communiqué jointly signed by Adolphus Ude, Nelson Uduji, Chief Humphrey Ojema, and Prince Emma Ofeke, from various parties, on behalf of the group, and made available to African Examiner Thursday in Enugu.

The Communiqué released after its Stakeholders meeting held Wednesday in Enugu, said the group took time to study the manifesto and programme which according to them, is “indeed robust, overwhelming and people oriented.

They explained that the organization was established irrespective of party affiliation with a view to ensuring that only credible leaders with capacity are elected in the State, come 2023 general election .

The document disclosed that the body “has studied and reviewed the PDP Candidate, Barrister Peter Mbah and his running mate, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai’s manifesto and programme which is now in the public domain.

“We came to the conclusion that the document is human oriented, robust, and all encompassing.

It added: “We, the conveners and Stakeholders of Enugu State polling booth Vanguard, Enugu State, met yesterday at Ngwo park Enugu, and studied the manifesto and programme, of Barr. Mbah, and we affirm that it is very robust and comprehensive.

“The document is very explicit in what the PDP Standard bearer intends to do in Enugu State if elected.

According to the Communiqué, the Mbah’s manifesto is superb, especially in area of infrastructural development, boosting of Agriculture sector to guarantee food security, eradication of poverty, and his promise to turn the state into an ICT hub.

“Without sounding sentimental, the content of the Mbah’s manifesto is overwhelming, it really captures all the challenges and problem confronting Enugu State.

“Frankly speaking, we have not seen any other manifesto from any other Governorship Candidate in Enugu state that is as rich as that of Mbah.

However, we will still consult with our key Stakeholders, patrons and other leaders on the document , with a view to taking official position, which we are also going to make public.

“In other words, we are going to make our stance known to the good people, and esteem Electorate of Enugu state ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Our Correspondent reports that the Stakeholders were drawn from the PDP, Labour APC, amongst other political parties

Mbah, who is one of the frontline gubernatorial candidates in the state, had while speaking with newsmen recently said that he intends to develop a 21st century, modern Enugu State, which will exploit its own natural and human resources to make impacts.

The Governorship hopeful, explained that Enugu State is long overdue for information and communications technology (ICT) breakthrough, saying he intends to make the state a leader in the South East geopolitical zone

He further explained that his planned intervention will make Enugu a darling of tech giants across the globe, and provide quantum employment for the people of the state.

“We hope to do a lot with our ICT. We’re looking forward to having Enugu as the data centre of the South East. What that means is that we want to be attractive to companies like Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

“We need them to be able to site their offices and businesses here. We’re going to build hyper scale tier-four data centre in Enugu.