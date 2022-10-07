2023: My Political Records ‘re Clean , Says Edoga, Enugu LP Guber Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu state, Barrister Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga, has declared that he has a clean record, after several decades of dedicated service and unblemished political career, saying his claim is verifiable.

He stated this yesterday during a grand civic reception organized in his honour by the entire seven Autonomous Communities of Eha-Amufu, Isiuzo Council area of the state, at St Philips Anglican Church, Eha-Amufu.

A mammoth crowd had gathered at Egedegede, Umuhuali, Nkalagu, Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State, from where the former member of federal House of Representatives was heralded into Eha-Amufu.

Addressing the crowd Edeoga expressed appreciation to Rt. Rev. (Dr) Dan Nkemjika Olinya, Bishop of Eha-Amufu Anglican Diocese.

“I wish to thank our Bishop, Rt Rev Dr Dan Nkemjika Olinya for providing the venue for this event, St Philips, Anglican Church

According to him, the Enugu State Government had denied organizers of the event access to other venues, they had intended using.

“The Enugu State Government denied the organizers access to other venues including Union Secondary School, Government Field, even Federal College of Education, brought by my father. I thank him for his courage.

He said: “Today is among the happiest days of my life. God has already done it, those in the spirit, the clergy have seen it.

we have served others, we have paid our dues.

“Elaborating on the trajectory of his political career, he said:

When Chimaroke came for his Gubernatorial campaign (in 1998), I was already an elected Chairman.

“He was coming to my house in Onoh Quarters, GRA, Enugu to seek my support, and I supported. I was working in the Presidency under Jonathan when Ugwuanyi came to me in 2015, I supported so well that only an ingrate will not appreciate it.

“I said on radio, anyone who knows I stole Government money, come and say it. I have never stolen anyone’s money, I have never been jailed, or probed or investigated by EFCC.

“Anyone that doesn’t know that I will be in Lion Building by next year is joking. God provided LP as a platform, we are not thieves.

” In the other parties, they are filled with thieves and people being probed by EFCC. No matter what they do, they can’t get me, I’m shielded by God, by the Holy Spirit.

“I’m not afraid, their thugs can’t get me, God is with me. “Finally, I re-dedicate myself before you, my people, that I shall serve you with the fear of God and dedication

Earlier in his welcome speech, Evangelist Robert Eze, Chairman, Local Organizing Committee for the reception said, “Eha, today is welcoming Chijioke Edeoga because he is our son. That in other offices he held, he has delivered, he is our first son to contest for Governor.

“We are not here for campaign but whatever office you are vying for, you shall reach there, you shall succeed in Jesus name.

All the clerics present at the event prayed for Edoga one after the other, after which they presented two cows to him.

Similarly, elders of Eha-Amufu presented an ọfọ, the Igbo traditional symbol of moral authority to him, which was followed by prayers by the Community, including the women.

Dignitaries on his entourage includes his running mate, Dr John Nwokeabia, Elder Chief Victor Oyibo Chukwu, Esq, LP Enugu East Senatorial candidate, Hon Prince

Emeka Mamah, former Commissioner for Rural Development and LP Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon George Ugwu, Director of Communications, Edeoga – Nwokeabia Campaign Organization, Prof DenChris Onah, Ochiagha Mbu, amongst others