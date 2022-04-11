2023: I Have No Grown Up Son To Challenge Me -Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the presidential declaration of vice president, Yemi Osinbajo saying that he has no son grown up enough to contest the party’s presidential ticket.

Tinubu made this known shortly after a meeting with members of the Progressives Governors Forum at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

This meeting is coming less than 24 hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda residence, State House, on Sunday evening; where he announced his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.

African Examiner recalls that Tinubu has not officially announced his intention to run for office but he had in January informed the President of his intention to succeed him.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after the meeting, Tinubu who stated that he was consulting widely to ensure his emergence as APC flag bearer ahead of next year’s presidential elections stated that he has no son at the moment who is grown enough to challenge him for the ticket.

While speaking concerning the Presidential declaration of Vice President Osinbajo which came only a few hours before the Kebbi House meeting, he said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

He added that “My mission here is to seek collaboration, support and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure.”