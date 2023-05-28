Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat Submit Asset Declaration Forms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat gear up for their inauguration on Monday, the state government says both have submitted their Asset Declaration Forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Media Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosilen, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

“In compliance with paragraph 11 part 1 to the 5th schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the of their term in office, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Saturday submitted their Asset Declaration Forms,” the statement reads.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy have, by their action, satisfied section 185(1) of the same Constitution that makes it paramount for the political office holders to declare their Assets before they take oath of office.”

The asset declaration was said to have been administered to the governor and his deputy by a CCB board member representing South West zone, Professor S.F Ogundare, and witnessed by member Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, and the Lagos State Director of the bureau, Mrs. O Popoola.