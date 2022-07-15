2023: I ‘Ve Over 20m Followers To Defeat APC – Funke Akindele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Funke Akindele, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State has stated that she will defeat the

All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election.

African Examiner recalls that the APC had stated that Funke had nothing to give as the PDP deputy gubernatorial candidate and that she would lose in the forthcoming election.

Speaking on how she plans to defeat the ruling party in Lagos, Funke in an interview with Channels Tv stated that she has over 20m followers on social media who are ready to vote for her.

Funke said: “I have the numbers, I have fans and followers and I’m true to myself.

“I have more than 20m fans on social media and also at the grassroots level.

“I have fans at the grassroots level outside Ikorodu ready to support me and I’m true to myself. What I’m coming in is to change the lives of Lagosians.

“I’m here to provide solutions in Lagos. I’m in the system, I’m in the pain, we all know where the shoe pinches us.”