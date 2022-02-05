W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Osinbajo Honours Tunde Kelani

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Saturday, February 5th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Notable filmmaker Tunde Kelani has been honoured by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo hosted Kelani at the Aso Rock in a private and close knit affair that had associates of the VP and the filmmaker in attendance.

Earlier, the filmmaker had hosted Osinbajo in Ibadan at the launch of the Yoruba World Centre project.

Osinbajo attended the event, which took place at the University of Ibadan in November 2021.



The VP was joined by Ooni  Adeyeye Ogunwusi,  and eminent  Yoruba leaders under the chairmanship of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Sources in the know disclosed that TK, as the foremost filmmaker is fondly referred to, has a strong bond with the VP.

TK is also said to be working on two biopics and another film.

